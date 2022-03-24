In hot water: Lakeshore OPP search for suspects in hot tub theft
Police in Lakeshore are investigating after three hot tubs, along with a trailer to transport the tubs were stolen from a business on Patillo Road.
Lakeshore OPP officers on general patrol Monday around 1:30 a.m. interrupted to men who were in the process of loading a hot tub onto a trailer at a business on Patillo Road.
Police say the men took off through a nearby field. One suspect was wearing red shoes.
Three “Dominion” hot tubs and a utility trailer specifically designed to move tubs were stolen from the business.
Police say the value of the theft was between $60,000 to $80,000.
Officers are asking anyone with information to contact contact the Essex County OPP Major Crime Unit at 519-723-2491.
Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Freedom Convoy organizers Lich, Barber facing new charges
Two prominent organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation of downtown Ottawa are facing new criminal charges.
Trudeau unveils new Russia sanctions amid growing NATO pressure over defence spending
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau levied sanctions against dozens more Russian officials for their role in Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but offered only vague promises in the face of growing pressure to increase Canadian defence spending. The prime minister announced the new sanctions against 160 members of the Russian Federation Council as well as a coming ban on the export of certain goods and technologies to Russia on Thursday, wrapping up a whirlwind trip to Brussels.
What Russia's invasion of Ukraine says about its military capabilities
Thursday marks exactly one month since Russia launched its invasion into Ukraine. Experts say corruption, poor logistics and low morale among its troops suggest that Russia's invasion of Ukraine hasn't gone according to plan.
Gas rationing, food vouchers and hunger: Economic pain from Russia's war is getting real
As Russian soldiers bear down on Ukraine, increasingly desperate Ukrainians are running out of food and medicine. The economic fallout from the invasion is beginning to spill over to the rest of the world, too.
Spring wave of COVID-19? Be prepared Canada, experts warn
As provinces lift COVID-19 public health measures, some experts are warning that Canada may experience another wave of infections this spring, with wastewater data in many regions showing an uptick in cases due in part to the Omicron subvariant BA.2.
Donald Trump sues Hillary Clinton, others over Russian collusion allegations
Donald Trump on Thursday sued Hillary Clinton and several other Democrats, alleging they tried to rig the 2016 U.S. presidential election by tying his campaign to Russia.
How Ukraine and Russia use the information space to shape public opinion
A month into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, both sides continue to wage active information campaigns online, providing daily updates on their respective military accomplishments and even enemy casualties.
Quebec City mosque shooter appealing sentence before Supreme Court of Canada
The man found guilty of multiple counts of murder in the Quebec City Mosque shooting is pleading his sentence before the Supreme Court of Canada, hoping to reduce his parole ineligibility period.
Singh says budget will be first test of new Liberal-NDP pact
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says the upcoming federal budget will be the first test of the Liberal government's commitment to collaborate with the New Democrats.
Kitchener
-
'Damaging and demoralizing': Cambridge mayor reacts to CTS pamphlet mailout
A Cambridge MPP is being accused of adding to misinformation around a consumption and treatment services site.
-
Cambridge Pinebush vaccination clinic closing at end of March
Another one of Waterloo Region's major COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be closing its doors as demand goes down.
-
Ontario reports total of 661 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 165 in ICU
Ontario health officials report there are currently 661 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 165 patients in intensive care.
London
-
$19k of cocaine seized during traffic stop: St. Thomas police
St. Thomas, Ont. police seized $19,000 worth of cocaine following a traffic stop Wednesday night.
-
St. Thomas, Ont. man turns himself in following alleged sexual assault of roommate
A St. Thomas, Ont. man turned himself into police following an alleged sexual assault involving his roommate.
-
'I thought it was my TV show': Neighbour watching Chicago Fire as triplex catches fire
A triplex fire in Sarnia, Ont. caused extensive damage, injured one person and left at least a half-dozen people looking for temporary housing.
Barrie
-
Vehicle matching description in Huntsville missing man case located
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is continuing its search for a missing person Thursday with the help of the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit.
-
Ontario grocer Farm Boy set to open in Barrie
Ontario grocer Farm Boy is opening its door in Barrie on March 31, the 44th location in the province.
-
Fire at Alliston business under investigation
Provincial police investigated a fire that broke out at an Alliston business Thursday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Freedom Convoy organizers Lich, Barber facing new charges
Two prominent organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation of downtown Ottawa are facing new criminal charges.
-
British skating announcer fired for nasty remark about Meghan Duhamel
The International Skating Union has apologized and replaced its world championship commentators for vulgar comments aimed at Lively, Ont., native and Olympic champion Meagan Duhamel.
-
Spring wave of COVID-19? Be prepared Canada, experts warn
As provinces lift COVID-19 public health measures, some experts are warning that Canada may experience another wave of infections this spring, with wastewater data in many regions showing an uptick in cases due in part to the Omicron subvariant BA.2.
Ottawa
-
Police identified 'Freedom Convoy' as national security threat one week before Emergencies Act
Police identified the 'Freedom Convoy' protest in downtown Ottawa as a national security threat a week before the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act, the OPP commissioner said Thursday.
-
Ottawa Public Health warns of increased COVID-19 transmission
Ottawa Public Health is warning there will be evidence of increased COVID-19 transmission in the community following the end of March Break and the lifting of mask mandates in the province.
-
Freedom Convoy organizers Lich, Barber facing new charges
Two prominent organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation of downtown Ottawa are facing new criminal charges.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man, 25, found dead inside car after vehicle goes into Lake Ontario west of Toronto
A 25-year-old man has been found dead inside a vehicle after a car went into Lake Ontario early Thursday morning.
-
Ontario driver facing eight tickets from same speed camera in school zone
An Ontario driver is facing eight speeding tickets from the same automated radar camera set up in a school zone.
-
Ontario sees record-breaking year in TV and film productions during pandemic
Thanks to productions like The Handmaid's Tale, Star Trek: Discovery and The Queen's Gambit, Ontario reached record-breaking TV and film production levels during the pandemic.
Montreal
-
Quebec should plan mass COVID second-booster program for the fall: vaccine committee
Quebec's immunization committee is suggesting the government start preparing a mass COVID-19 vaccine fourth-dose campaign for the general population that would be launched in the fall.
-
Quebec reports increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU numbers
Quebec reported that COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 28 on Thursday, the day after public health professionals said to expect a rise in patients in the coming weeks.
-
Quebec City mosque shooter appealing sentence before Supreme Court of Canada
The man found guilty of multiple counts of murder in the Quebec City Mosque shooting is pleading his sentence before the Supreme Court of Canada, hoping to reduce his parole ineligibility period.
Atlantic
-
Canada to resume exports of P.E.I. potatoes to U.S. after potato wart halted trade
Prince Edward Island farmers will soon be able to resume exporting potatoes to the United States, months after Canada suspended shipments because of the detection of potato wart in fields on the Island.
-
A perfect match: N.S. woman makes life-saving organ donation to husband
Mary-Jane Wells wears an emerald ring on one hand now, a present from her husband, Pat, after she gave him a gift he will never forget. That’s because just last week, Mary-Jane donated one of her kidneys to Pat in a life-saving surgery.
-
Kalin's Call: Another icy mix expected for the Maritimes Thursday night and Friday
A weather system is expected to bring a mix of ice and snow to the Maritimes Thursday night and Friday.
Winnipeg
-
Suspect arrested in connection with serious sexual assault of 12-year-old girl: WPS
A man has been charged after police say a 12-year-old girl was seriously sexually assaulted in a downtown Winnipeg stairwell this week.
-
Five new COVID-19 deaths recorded in Manitoba; hospital and ICU cases drop
Manitoba health officials reported five new deaths linked to COVID-19 on Thursday, pushing the total to 1,739.
-
Guard at RCMP detachment charged with sexual assault of woman in cell: RCMP
A Manitoba man in his 50s has been charged with sexual assault after a woman was assaulted while in a cell at an RCMP detachment.
Calgary
-
Calgary man charged in sexual assaults, robberies targeting personal care businesses
In each instance, police said the suspect entered personal care businesses, demanded money at gunpoint and then sexually assaulted female employees.
-
Man killed after being hit by Calgary CTrain at 39th Avenue Station
One man has died after being hit by a CTrain on Thursday morning.
-
Strathmore doctor suspended for inappropriate relationship with patient, self-prescribing drugs
Entering into a sexual relationship with a patient, failing to disclose that to the College of Physicians and Surgeons and prescribing himself medication has resulted in a Strathmore, Alta. doctor being suspended for six months.
Edmonton
-
City closes nearly all public washrooms in transit stations to reduce drug poisoning risk
The majority of Edmonton's 30 public washrooms at transit stations have been closed in recent weeks.
-
'Vicious, random, and unprovoked': 9-year sentence for attack on mother outside Edmonton daycare
Judge Sharpe noted the 'vicious, random, and unprovoked' nature of the attack and how the CCTV video showed Rabbit strangling her for nearly 4 1/2 minutes.
-
UCP leadership to be decided by mail-in ballot, Jean accuses Kenney camp of cheating
The battle for the leadership of the United Conservative Party, and the premier's chair in Alberta, reached a boiling point Wednesday, with MLA-elect Brian Jean accusing Jason Kenney's supporters of cheating and breaking the law.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Former Vancouver police officer sentenced to 1 year in jail for sexual assault of colleague
A former Vancouver police officer has been sentenced to one year in jail after being found guilty of the sexual assault of a colleague.
-
André Rieu's Vancouver concert postponed after 20+ tour members catch COVID-19
Fans of Dutch violinist and conductor André Rieu have been told Saturday’s sold-out concert at Pacific Coliseum has been postponed due to COVID-19.
-
Long-haul COVID-19: Some still experiencing symptoms more than 18 months later, B.C. doctor says
It's two years into the COVID-19 pandemic and infection rates are falling in B.C., but some people who tested positive for the disease early on are still dealing with long-term symptoms.