In hot water: Lakeshore OPP search for suspects in hot tub theft

Police in Lakeshore are investigating after three hot tubs, along with a trailer to transport the tubs were stolen from a business on Patillo Road.

Lakeshore OPP officers on general patrol Monday around 1:30 a.m. interrupted to men who were in the process of loading a hot tub onto a trailer at a business on Patillo Road.

Police say the men took off through a nearby field. One suspect was wearing red shoes.

Three “Dominion” hot tubs and a utility trailer specifically designed to move tubs were stolen from the business.

Police say the value of the theft was between $60,000 to $80,000.

Officers are asking anyone with information to contact contact the Essex County OPP Major Crime Unit at 519-723-2491.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com.