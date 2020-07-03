WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Dresden woman says she is going to renovate her farmhouse after winning $126,913 with Lotto Max.

Kathy Luck won a Lotto Max second prize in the June 16, 2020 draw.

It appears ‘Luck’ isn’t just her last name. The lucky woman matched six numbers plus the bonus number to win the prize.

Luck, a mother of four, grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of three, checked her ticket using the OLG Lottery App.

"I thought I won $126 at first," she said, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her cheque.

After validating her ticket in store, the retired factory worker went home to tell her husband about her big win.

"He thought I was full of it until I showed him the validation slip. His eyes went so big," said Luck.

The 63-yer-old says she plans to renovate her farmhouse, pay some bills and take a vacation.

"I get excited when I win $20 so this is wonderful,” Luck said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Sonny's Variety of Lindsley Street in Dresden.