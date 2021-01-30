WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Windsor teen wants to practice forgiveness after being the victim of a violent assault in the Walkerville area allegedly carried out by four men.

On Wednesday, the Windsor Police Service reports officers responded to the intersection of Hall Avenue and Cataraqui Street after receiving a report of an assault.

According to police, one of the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“A lot of pain and just discomfort,” says the 15-year-old boy who was injured in the incident.

CTV News has agreed to conceal his identity as the mid-week violence has left the family shaken and afraid.

The teen’s lip is stitched up at the corner of his mouth, cuts cover the length of the left side of his face and he’s still dealing with the effects of a concussion because of the attack.

“I even have trouble just brushing my teeth, simple things like that,” the teen told CTV News. “I can barely eat. I have to use a straw just to drink.”

According to the teenager, he and three other friends were riding their bikes shortly after 7:36 p.m. when he and another friend slipped on the icy road. The teen says a vehicle was forced to break, and that upset the driver and passengers inside.

“Kind of shocked about how mad they got because it wasn’t even a big mistake, it was just small,” he says.

What ensued was an instance of road rage turned violent, according to the teen.

He says the vehicle came to a halt at the stop sign and four men burst out of the vehicle, no older than 20 years old or so according to the youngster. The teen says the four men surrounded one of his friends and were immediately aggressive.

That’s when the young teen decided to step in to help.

“I turned around to go try to help them to resolve the situation and they just got very aggressive towards me and they ended up beating me up,” he says.

Another of the teens called his mother in a panic as the incident unfolded.

“My son is screaming, ‘just get here, just get here,’” says the mother of the other teen involved. “I’m saying, ‘I need to know where you are, just tell me where you are, stay on the phone.’”

The 15-year-old who was injured says he was dazed after the encounter, missing a shoe and his Jordan hat but, found what he says was his blood stained across the sidewalk.

“It’s the worst phone call to get to hear that your child is hurt and you can’t be there,” says the teen’s mother. “I don’t wish this upon anybody.”

While the teen is relieved the incident did not prove to be worse, he hopes to send a message of forgiveness to the culprits and urge against violence.

“I forgive them, and I hope they don’t do it to anybody else. Nobody should have to suffer through that,” he says. “It’s not right. Nobody deserves it.”

Investigation

The Major Crimes Unit has released an image of a white SUV believed to be used by the suspects to flee the scene. Police say the vehicle was last seen fleeing southbound on Hall Avenue.

Windsor police are also looking for surveillance footage in the area that may be of assistance to the investigation.

The suspects are described as follows:

Suspect #1 is described as a male, approximately 5'9", had dreadlocks and was wearing a white sweater and black sweatpants.

Suspect #2 is described as a male, approximately 5'7" and was wearing a white sweater with camouflage print and black sweatpants.

Suspect #3 is described as a male, approximately 5'7" and was wearing a white sweater and dark coloured jeans.

Suspect #4 is described as a male, approximately 5'7" and was wearing dark coloured jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police service at 519-255-6700 x 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com.