WINDSOR -- Windsor Regional Hospital is celebrating a volunteer with a milestone birthday Friday.

Tony Peters turns 100 years old.

He started volunteering when he was 88 and plans to keep going until 105.

“It is so important that I help patients who are thinking they're going to die and to help is very important to give them hope and keep them happy,” says Peters. “It really helps them to carry on."

Peters received birthday letters from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.

He also received a number 100 Windsor Spitfires Jersey from team co-owner Brian Schwab and head coach, Trevor Letowski.