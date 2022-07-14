How to get your COVID-19 booster shot in Windsor-Essex?

With most adults now able to get their fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Windsor-Essex residents can book an appointment with the health unit or a local pharmacy to get their booster.

The provincial government expanded the eligibility of fourth doses to adults 18 years or older Wednesday afternoon, saying those interested can use the provincial system as of 8 a.m. Thursday, July 14.

As soon as boosters became available, local pharmacies said their phones were ringing off the hook with people looking to book.

Residents can book their appointments with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) or participating pharmacies.

According to the WECHU booking portal, as of Thursday, there were no available appointments for the upcoming week.

However, there are more than 60 pharmacies across the region offering boosters. Each pharmacy has listed the vaccine type offered as well as their phone number and website for booking.