House fire on Highland Avenue started on shelving unit in basement
Crews were called to the 2200 block of Highland in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, June 20, 2019. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV Windsor)
Published Thursday, June 20, 2019 10:47AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 20, 2019 5:14PM EDT
Windsor fire officials say a blaze on Highland Avenue started on shelving unit in the basement of a home.
Crews were called to the 2200 block of Highland Ave. around 10:30 a.m. Thursday for an upgraded house fire.
Damage is estimated at $10,000.
The cause is listed as undetermined.
There were no injuries.