House fire in McGregor causes $60,000 damage
Essex fire crews respond to a Cedar Crescent home on March 11, 2019. (Photo courtesy Essex Fire & Rescue)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, March 11, 2019 1:13PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 11, 2019 3:27PM EDT
No one was hurt after a fire at a home in McGregor.
Members of the Essex Fire and Rescue Department were called to the home on Cedar Crescent just before 7 a.m. Monday.
Investigators say the cause is accidental.
Damage has been estimated at $60,000.