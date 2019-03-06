

CTV Windsor





Prices for homes in Windsor Essex continue to rise.

The latest statistics from the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors shows the average price of a home sold in February was $322,109.

That compares to $268,168 in February 2018.

The total of monthly listings was 527, up 8.44 per cent year over year.

However, the number of homes sold slipped last month.

354 properties changed hands in February, down 1.39 per cent from February 2018.

The most popular style of homes sold were bungalows, followed by one and a half storey homes.