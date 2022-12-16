Home for the holidays: Some displaced 1616 Ouellette Ave. residents to return
Some displaced tenants of 1616 Ouellette Avenue will be heading home in time for the holidays.
On Nov. 22, building officials with the City of Windsor ordered the evacuation of the private four-story apartment building when heat, electricity and life safety systems were all failing.
Marla Coffin, owner of Marda Management, which took over the property confirmed Friday the city is allowing residents to return to the property.
Coffin said her company was brought in to help with crisis management and were asked restore heat, ensure fire and life safety and make the sure power to the units was not interrupted.
“That work is done,” said Coffin in a phone interview with CTV Windsor, so the city is allowing reoccupancy of 1616 Ouellette.
“There is still months of work ahead, including 400 windows on the building which need to be replaced.”
City officials worked with the Canadian Red Cross to open a temporary emergency shelter for as many as 45 residents, who were unable to find alternate accommodations of their own immediately.
For three weeks, the John Atkinson Memorial Community Centre provided a temporary emergency shelter where residents received three meals a day, clothing, medical care and relocation supports.
According to Coffin some residents are returning to 1616 Ouellette Ave., while others have made arrangements for alternative living spaces.
- With files from CTV Windsor's John Lewis
