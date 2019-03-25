

CTV Windsor





The headliners have been revealed for Hogs for Hospice.

The annual motorcycle rally runs Aug. 2-4 at Seacliff Park in Leamington.

Vince Neil of Motley Crue fame headlined Friday night, with special guest Buckcherry.

Saturday goes country with Chris Janson and special guest Eric Ethridge.

Tickets start at $30 and are available online.

Veterans get free admission to the concerts courtesy of Double Diamond Farms.

Aside from the concerts, the event also features an organized registered ride, freestyle motocross show, custom bike show, bike games, vendors, beer garden, axe throwing and more.

Over $500,000 has been raised for local hospice and healthcare since the inaugural rally in 2016.