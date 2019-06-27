High fluoride concentration found in Ridgetown's water
Published Thursday, June 27, 2019 7:04PM EDT
A high-concentration of fluoride has been found in Ridgetown's municipal water supply.
Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Colby reports the level of naturally occurring fluoride in the municipal water supply has been found to be above the Maximum Allowable Concentration (MAC) of 1.5 parts per million.
Health officials say small children whose permanent teeth are not yet formed and who are drinking water with fluoride levels above 1.5 parts per million may develop dental fluorosis. Dental fluorosis causes the formation of white spots, or mottling, on the teeth.
To reduce a child’s exposure to fluoride, the health unit recommends
- Use non-fluoridated toothpaste or no toothpaste for young children. Where fluoridated toothpaste is used, ensure that children use no more than a pea-sized amount on the toothbrush and teach them not to swallow the toothpaste. It is recommended that children under six years of age be supervised while brushing. Children under the age of three should have their teeth brushed by an adult without using any toothpaste.
- Do not use mouthwash or mouth rinses which contain fluoride. (Check the label)
- Do not use fluoride supplements unless advised to do so by your dentist.
- Consider using non-fluoridated, bottled water for drinking, cooking and mixing 100% frozen fruit juices.
- Where baby formula is used mix with non-fluoridated water.
- If you are on a well water supply in the Ridgetown rural area, have your well water analyzed to determine the fluoride level.