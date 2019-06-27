

A high-concentration of fluoride has been found in Ridgetown's municipal water supply.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Colby reports the level of naturally occurring fluoride in the municipal water supply has been found to be above the Maximum Allowable Concentration (MAC) of 1.5 parts per million.

Health officials say small children whose permanent teeth are not yet formed and who are drinking water with fluoride levels above 1.5 parts per million may develop dental fluorosis. Dental fluorosis causes the formation of white spots, or mottling, on the teeth.

To reduce a child’s exposure to fluoride, the health unit recommends