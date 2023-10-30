Here’s where to get flu and COVID-19 shots in Windsor-Essex

Many Essex County residents are calling Brady’s Drug Store on the first day the new COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots are available for everyone six-months or older across Ontario.

The vaccines became available for high-risk populations a few weeks ago, but now province is rolling out shots to the general public.

“The first couple of weeks are always the craziest because everybody wants it right away. So obviously with staffing wise you don't necessarily have everybody so we're all going to do our best to get as many people as we can through,” says pharmacy owner Tim Brady.

Brady says you can get both shots at the same time.

“Which I don't know if a lot of people know about. So this way it's you know, you must love to sore arms instead of one sore arm and then you just say at the save you some time though instead of having to come back,” says Brady.

Brady says the demand has been pretty high and they are booking appointments about a week in advance.

“Some other stores though do walk ins it just depends on the store. So even if you go to your regular pharmacy, you know, if you can't get it there, you can always check around to see if other stores have it also.”

The local health unit’s clinic is currently open, but is fully booked with high-risk clients. When there is availability, booking online is an option or by calling 519-258-2146.

In a statement WECHU says “Staying up to date on vaccinations continues to be the best way for people to stay safe and healthy this respiratory illness season. The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit encourages all Windsor and Essex County residents six months and older, especially those who are high-risk, to contact their health care provider or a local pharmacy offering COVID-19 and flu vaccines. . Everyone can reduce the risk of spreading illness by washing their hands often, cover their mouths when they cough or sneeze, clean surfaces and shared items regularly, and stay at home when sick.”

“They decrease your risk of having to spend some of your winter in an emergency department or in hospital or in the ICU. they decrease your risk of severe outcomes,”says Ontario's chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore.

Moore says both vaccines are safe to be taken at the same time and that the next two weeks are critical in protecting Ontarians.

“So now is the perfect time to get vaccinated against influenza before it is actively circulating,” says Moore.

Brady asks the public to be patient as they work through the influx in demand.

“Because you're not only the person calling, there's a lot of other people so we're trying to get care everybody through. So if you just give us a little bit of a break, we're trying to do our best and we'll get everybody in as quick as we can,” says Brady.