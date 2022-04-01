Here’s how to get free criminal record checks in Windsor

Windsor police are informing the public that criminal record checks are now free.

Effective April 1, police checks, criminal records and judicial matters checks for the purposes of volunteering will be offered to Ontario residents, including in Windsor and Amherstburg residents, at no cost.

This does not include vulnerable sector checks.

WPS has a new online process for individuals needing a police record check for volunteer or employment purposes.

The system allows people to apply for a police record check 24 hours a day without having to attend their facility. All aspects of the process - including verification of your identification, and fee payment - are handled electronically.

If there are no concerns or follow-up required, police record documents will be mailed in a confidential envelope.

Individuals must be a resident of Windsor or Amherstburg to apply through this the WPS site. Making a false statement, such as a non-resident declaring a local address at which they do not currently reside, will result in the discontinuation of application processing and the forfeiture of all monies paid.

Police agencies across Ontario will no longer be permitted to disclose any youth records on record checks for non-government agencies. This means that applicants under the age of 18 will no longer be provided with a police record check, unless they can show that that it is required for a government agency.

Anyone under 18 who requires a record check can attend headquarters at 150 Goyeau Ave in Windsor.

This process is intended for persons living and working in Canada. If you are living/working outside Canada, you should obtain a Certified Criminal Record Check from the RCMP through the submission of fingerprints.

There are three levels of record checks. The position you are applying for will determine which check is most appropriate. In all cases, you should consult with the agency, organization or employer requesting a police check, to determine which level is required.