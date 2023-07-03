Heat warning issued for Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Windsor-Essex.

The forecaster says a “heat event” begins on Tuesday.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the high twenties to low thirties. Minimum temperatures are predicted to be in the high teens to low twenties. Humidex High thirties to low forties.

The heat is supposed to last into Wednesday and possibly into Thursday for eastern regions.

“Areas near the lakes could be slightly cooler than regions further inland. These hot and humid conditions will begin to end from west to east Wednesday night,” said the warning.

Environment Canada said hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.

The public is advised to drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.