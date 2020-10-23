WINDSOR, ONT. -- The GoodLife Fitness Club has notified its members that one of their guests tested positive for COVID-19.

GoodLife Fitness Club is reporting an individual that visited its Tecumseh Mall location recently tested positive for the virus.

According to an email sent out to their members, the individual was in their club on Tuesday between the hours of 3:30 p.m, and 4:45 p.m.

They have extend their contact tracing window beyond the times listed to ensure they are being comprehensive in their out reach.

The letter suggests that they are working with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit and will follow their guidance.

The letter reads in part, "In addition to these measures, we have thorough cleaning protocols in place, which include a ‘constantly cleaning’ philosophy with a focus on using hospital-grade cleaning solutions on high-touch areas and surfaces, and a nightly deep clean and sanitization using electrostatic disinfectant sprayers."

The club encourage visitors to reach out to Windsor-Essex Public Health and follow their direction.