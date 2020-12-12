Advertisement
Confirmed COVID-19 case at St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic High School
Published Saturday, December 12, 2020 3:47PM EST
The Windsor-Essex Catholic School Board logo is shown in this file photo.
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Essex County Health Unit has confirmed a case of COVID-19 at St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic High School, Saturday.
Although schools are going online as of Monday, the school board felt it necessary to let the school community be informed of the case.
Only students and staff who may have been affected are being contacted by the health unit with directions on how to proceed.
Parents are advised to monitor their children for symptoms.