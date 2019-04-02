

CTV Windsor





The union says more than 80 public health nurses voted against ratifying a tentative agreement with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit Tuesday morning.

“We are disappointed that this strike will continue, and that our dedicated nurses are not yet able to go back to doing what they care so deeply about – working to ensure the health and well-being of their communities,” said Ontario Nurses’ Association president Vicki McKenna in a news release.

A tentative deal was reached Monday night.

The nurses were off of the picket line on Tuesday, but will be returning.

The union says the nurses will continue to use their time on the picket line to organize events to support their community. During the strike, to date, they have led a diaper drive and a community blood drive.

The strike started on March 8.

Health unit officials tell CTV News they are not able to comment at this time.