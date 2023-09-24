'He meant a lot to me': Vigil held for man killed in Chatham, Ont. house fire
Loved ones are in mourning following the death of a Chatham man who lost his life in a house fire earlier this week.
At approximately 9:25 p.m. on Sept. 19, multiple fire stations responded to a residence on St. George Street for a report of a structure fire at a multi-unit home.
The fire claimed the life of one man, who has since been identified as Kenith ‘Floyd' Selby of Chatham.
Born and raised in Chatham, Selby was never far from his family.
“He was the love of my life. He was a very lovable boy. Before he thought of himself he thought of everyone else,” said Noreen Thorpe, Selby’s aunt. “I was there when he was pronounced gone. He meant a lot to me.”
Selby was remembered Friday night at a vigil held in Taylor Park. According to his loved ones, it was a place he knew well.
“If you couldn’t find him around the house, all you had to do was look at the basketball court,” said Thorpe.
A fatal fire at 24 St. George Street is under investigation in Chatham, Ont. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)The cause of the fire still remains under investigation.
Four other residents were taken to hospital with minor injuries, including a mother and her two kids, who jumped to safety from an upstairs window.
Reportedly, they were able to escape because of Selby
“From what I heard he did a lot of yelling, telling people, ‘Fire, get out.’ He helped the other families get out, [but] he just couldn’t get out,” said Mark Glassford, Selby’s brother.
Nine of Selby’s neighbours were displaced from their charred homes.
The family meanwhile is hoping to help the Wish Centre collect donations from them.
“Floyd definitely would have wanted this. To help others in the community,” said Chris Glassford, Selby’s nephew.
Funeral arrangements for Selby are not yet set.
“Everybody keep prayers for the family. We need all the prayers we can get,” said Thorpe.
It’s here! Rare asteroid sample lands on Earth after OSIRIS-REx drops cargo
Seven years after OSIRIS-REx was sent into space to retrieve a sample of an asteroid, the NASA-led spacecraft has delivered its cargo into Earth’s orbit, and Canada is set to receive a piece.
A year after Fiona, a traumatized Newfoundland town backs away from the sea
One year after a wave driven by post-tropical storm Fiona slammed into the back of her house and twisted it like a corkscrew, some residents of Port aux Basques, N.L., are backing away from the sea.
Man hospitalized in life-threatening condition after incident at Calgary pub holding eating contest
Calgary paramedics took a man to hospital in life-threatening condition on Saturday after an incident at the Ship and Anchor pub.
Hot rental market makes search 'stressful' for many -- and it won't get better soon
The competitive rental market across the country is seeing multiple factors combine: high interest rates deter buyers and add to rental demand, still-high inflation is squeezing renter budgets, there's an undersupply of purpose-built rental units and population growth is fuelling demand.
Passengers stuck upside down on Canada’s Wonderland ride
Passengers on a ride at Canada’s Wonderland were stuck upside down for almost 30 minutes on Saturday night.
BREAKING Canadian autoworkers ratify deal with Ford Motor Company
Five days after reaching a tentative deal, Unifor members have voted to ratify a new three-year collective agreement with the Ford Motor Company.
Record-breaking Ontario lottery jackpot to be drawn this week
A lucky Ontario lottery player will be the winner of a record-breaking multi-million dollar prize on Wednesday.
Sikh groups ask Canadian political parties to present 'united front' against India
Two groups in the Canadian Sikh diaspora are calling for Canada's political parties to "present a united front" on India after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a "potential link" between the shooting death of a local leader and the Indian government.
Murder charge laid in killing of B.C. Mountie
The day after an RCMP officer was killed and two others were injured while executing a search warrant in Coquitlam, B.C., charges of murder and attempted murder have been laid.
