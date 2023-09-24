'He meant a lot to me': Vigil held for man killed in Chatham, Ont. house fire

Loved ones are in mourning following the death of a Chatham man who lost his life in a house fire earlier this week.

At approximately 9:25 p.m. on Sept. 19, multiple fire stations responded to a residence on St. George Street for a report of a structure fire at a multi-unit home.

The fire claimed the life of one man, who has since been identified as Kenith ‘Floyd' Selby of Chatham.

Born and raised in Chatham, Selby was never far from his family.

“He was the love of my life. He was a very lovable boy. Before he thought of himself he thought of everyone else,” said Noreen Thorpe, Selby’s aunt. “I was there when he was pronounced gone. He meant a lot to me.”

Selby was remembered Friday night at a vigil held in Taylor Park. According to his loved ones, it was a place he knew well.

“If you couldn’t find him around the house, all you had to do was look at the basketball court,” said Thorpe.

A fatal fire at 24 St. George Street is under investigation in Chatham, Ont. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)The cause of the fire still remains under investigation.

Four other residents were taken to hospital with minor injuries, including a mother and her two kids, who jumped to safety from an upstairs window.

Reportedly, they were able to escape because of Selby

“From what I heard he did a lot of yelling, telling people, ‘Fire, get out.’ He helped the other families get out, [but] he just couldn’t get out,” said Mark Glassford, Selby’s brother.

Nine of Selby’s neighbours were displaced from their charred homes.

The family meanwhile is hoping to help the Wish Centre collect donations from them.

“Floyd definitely would have wanted this. To help others in the community,” said Chris Glassford, Selby’s nephew.

Funeral arrangements for Selby are not yet set.

“Everybody keep prayers for the family. We need all the prayers we can get,” said Thorpe.