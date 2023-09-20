Windsor

    • One person dead, four injured in Chatham house fire

    Chatham Kent Fire Service Chatham Kent Fire Service

    One person has died and four were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out Tuesday night at a multi-unit home in Chatham.

    Multiple Chatham-Kent area fire stations responded to 24 St. George Street at 9:25 p.m. for a reported structure fire at the home.

    Officials say four people were transported to hospital by Chatham-Kent EMS and one person was pronounced dead on scene.

    Victim Service was also on scene to help those affected by the fire.

    "Crews will be returning to the area tomorrow to conduct an After the Fire Reassurance Campaign – to speak to neighbours about fire safety and check alarms,” assistant Chief Adam Walters said. “Our thoughts are with the families and the entire community following this loss.”

    Chatham-Kent Fire and police remain on scene.

    The Ontario Fire Marshal is enroute to investigate.  

    Climate change 'is killing us': UN sounds health alarm

    The climate crisis is increasingly becoming a public health crisis, officials warned in New York this week, calling for better training, research, and resilience measures to tackle the twin priorities in the spotlight at the UN General Assembly.

