

CTV Windsor





Two Leamington men are facing charges after a hazardous materials precaution investigation in Windsor.

Around 6 p.m. on Friday, patrol officers met with a number of citizens, who reported that a black pickup truck had been driving erratically and caused a minor collision between two vehicles on Tecumseh Road east near Ford Boulevard.

Police say the black pickup truck had fled the scene eastbound on Tecumseh Road.

Minutes later, officers located the subject pickup truck on Tecumseh Road East at Forest Glade Drive.

Officers say a citizen had used his vehicle to block the subject pickup truck after witnessing the erratic driving and viewing what appeared to be an unconscious male in the driver's seat.

Officers found both an adult male driver and an adult male passenger who appeared to be in medical distress.

Police say they located a number of different bags containing an unknown white powder.

The scene was then treated as a potentially hazardous materials situation.

The two subject males were transported to hospital for assessment.

The Windsor Police Service Explosive Disposal Unit and the Windsor Fire and Rescue Hazardous Materials Unit attended and processed the scene.

The subject vehicle was decontaminated and a number of items were seized as evidence.

Both the driver and the passenger were arrested.

Matthew Korotva, a 34-year-old man from Leamington, is charged with impaired driving, failing to remain at the scene of an accident, possession of suspected cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of suspected marijuana.

Johnny Fields, 18, from Leamington, is charged with possession of suspected cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of suspected marijuana.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.