LONDON, ONT. -- Hiram Walker & Sons Distillery is doing its part to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd. distillery in Walkerville is starting to produce hand sanitizer.

The distillery, which has been in operation for more than 160 years on the banks of the Detroit River, produces J.P. Wiser's Canadian whisky and typically distills 180,000 litres of alcohol every day.

On Thursday the hand sanitizer will be added to its production line.

"Corby is proud to support the efforts of the Canadian and Ontario governments and communities across the country in fighting the spread of the COVID-19 [virus] pandemic," says Patrick O'Driscoll, Corby CEO.

"In coordination with local and senior levels of government, we are utilizing our production capacity and Windsor distillery to help provide hand sanitizer to areas where it is in need.

"The company says the sanitizer will be donated in Windsor and to the TTC in Toronto.

The donation of hand sanitizer will be used in TTC garages and at collector booths to help people clean their hands.

"The health and safety of our employees – and our communities – is our top priority," says O'Driscoll. “I am glad that we were able to form this public/private partnership and re-purpose our spirits production facilities to meet a pressing need."