LANSING, MICH -- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says hair salons and other personal-care businesses can reopen across the state on June 15 after being shut down earlier this year to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, those businesses and places like gyms can restart in northern Michigan next week.

The governor on Friday further advanced the Upper Peninsula and Traverse City under her restart plan, effective Wednesday.

In northern counties, indoor gatherings of 50 people will be permissible. Outdoor gatherings of 250 will be allowed, while outdoor performance and sporting venues will be able to have 500 people -- allowing for some graduation ceremonies.

Whitmer expects to move the rest of Michigan to the next phase in coming weeks.