WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is urging residents to not take part in a proposed “maskless” shopping trip this weekend.

A Facebook group is planning to shop at Devonshire Mall Saturday while, “breathing and socializing comfortably.”

The organizer says the intent is to shop in stores that respect mask exemptions and not to protest the mask bylaw. But she also says the exemptions are a chasm — if a mask inhibits your breathing, you are exempt.

The event has health officials and a large number of community members upset.

“It is a concern and we definitely want to make sure that the police, bylaw, our people are working together to keep the community safe,” said Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said. “We definitely don't want to see any case and we don't want to see disregard of the law as well.”