CHATHAM, Ont. – Chatham Kent Secondary School is celebrating a $3.56-million renovation and expansion.

The Lambton Kent District School Board held a groundbreaking at CKSS on Friday morning.

The board received approval for its new design last month.

CKSS, located on McNaughton Avenue East in Chatham, was built in 1963 and has approximately 1,160 students.

Plans involve moving the cafeteria to the front of the high school, while adding new windows for more natural light.

The latest design also features an expansion of the cafeteria and busing zone.

Superintendent Brian McKay hopes to begin construction in the spring.