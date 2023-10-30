Ground breaks on second fire hall to be built in LaSalle

LaSalle’s long awaited new fire station broke ground Monday afternoon.

The Front Road site will be the town's second fire hall – located next to the Goodwill Donation Centre.

The station is scheduled to open in January 2025.

The station will serve the town – and be ready to respond to neighbouring municipalities when needed.

Lasalle Fire Chief and director of fire service Ed Thiessen, Lasalle Mayor Crystal Meloche and other town officials were on hand to enthusiastically break ground on the new site.

"The focus of this fire service is obviously to serve our community,” said Thiessen.

“[In addition], provincially, we have a mutual aid agreement with neighbouring communities regarding the fire service. Anytime that Amherstburg, Tecumseh or Windsor [need assistance] we are willing to help our neighbours anytime."

Some of the factors that contributed to the new build include: future population growth of the town and surrounding areas, increasing the response time to address future demand for emergency services and a need for an upgrade in facilities, equipment and support for personnel.