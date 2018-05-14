

CTV Windsor





New retailers are expected to open in Tecumseh Mall.

The mall general manager Colleen Conlin says Giant Tiger is looking at setting up shop in a section of the former Zeller's store.

Conlin expects it to be a large store taking up to about 40,000 square feet.

Conlin says two more tenants are expected to open doors, but she wants to wait until final leases are signed before revealing the names.

The mall lost major tenants, Zellers in 2013 and Sobeys about a year later.

Since then a call centre and Trampoline park have opened up.