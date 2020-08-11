WINDSOR, ONT. -- To help schools get a handle on which students will be in the classrooms come September, the Greater Essex County District School Board is asking parents and guardians to take the attendance survey.

On July 30, the Ministry of Education directed school boards to reopen schools under conventional (in-person), adapted, and remote learning.

To assist with planning and organizing schools for cohorting, buses and learning needs, parents and guardians are asked to let the board know which method of learning their child will be participating in for the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year in September.

The Attendance Confirmation survey will be sent to the email address families have registered with their school.

If the email was not received, families can visit the GECDSB website to update information and an email will then be forwarded as soon as possible.

Survey submissions will be accepted until the end of Monday, Aug. 17.

The full GECDSB reopening plan is available on the board's website.