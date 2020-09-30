WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Greater Essex County District School Board and the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) Occasional Teachers’ local bargaining unit have reached a tentative agreement.

The board and OSSTF Occasional Teachers Greater Essex announced both parties had reached the agreement Wednesday.

“The tentative agreement was reached through a thorough process and represents the best possible outcome for all involved,” a GECDSB news release states. The tentative agreement provides stability and security moving forward for both employees and the Board.

The agreement remains subject to confirmation by both parties. Ratification meetings will take place in early October.