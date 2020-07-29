WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Greater-Essex County District School Board is hoping for a balanced budget this coming school year.

Administration proposed to trustees Tuesday night an operating budget of just over $478 million for the 2020-21 school year.

The budget does not reflect unfunded expenditures related to COVID-19.

The Ministry of Education has committed $25 million in new funding for costs related to the pandemic.

That’s $10-million for mental health to support continued learning and well being of students and $15 million towards technology related costs.

COVID-19 expenses will also vary based on circumstances at the time, expenses not included in the budget related to COVID-19 include PPE equipment, temporary storage containers and additional cleaning costs for a total of $2.8 million.

Shawn Mayhew, finance manager for the board says to try and put numbers to that is very difficult.

“We have put numbers to what is known, but what we don’t know is we don’t know what funding may be available,” says Mayhew. “The ministry has announced that they have some (funds) available they haven’t announced board allocation yet.”

The budget will be approved Aug. 11.