Full-sized bus drives residents to complaint line

A full-sized travel bus has been a nuisance for many on Bruce and Janette Avenues between Park and Wyandotte Streets in downtown Windsor.

“He takes up four spots and obviously doesn't care who he's inconveniencing,” said resident Paul Cousins.

Three weeks ago, Cousins said the driver of the bus wasn't too cooperative when he questioned the legality of the parking job.

“[The driver] goes, 'You can call the cops if you want.' I said, ‘What, are you above the law?’ He goes, ‘No. They issue me. I pay them. Simple as that,’” he said.

The fines aren’t cheap.

“Right now he's at $65, four of them (fines) [are] currently on the windshield,” said City Supervisor Bill Kralovensky. “He had a couple [fines] on a couple of other streets, so yeah, he's up around $400-$500 for sure.”

Any vehicle over 3,000 kilograms is not allowed to park on a city road unless it is a designated truck route. With a city permit, the bus could be in a lot five blocks away on Caron Avenue and University Avenue for $10 a day.

Thursday was the threshold day. Three days without any sign of any movement.

“Going to have to order a tow,” said Kralovensky.

With his bus hooked, the driver came out trying to avoid getting towed.

“Kind of said an expletive word, what are we doing to his bus. We explained [he] can't park this here for the amount of time [he has] been parking. Neighbours [are] complaining,” Kralovensky said.

Neighbours were happy to watch the wheels on the bus go round and round to a permitted lot.

“No taxpayer dollars were on this,” Kralovensky pointed out. “The bus company paid the tow charge.”

After receiving phone calls last month, Ward 3 Coun. Renaldo Agostino asked a council question regarding the place of the buses within city limits.

“There's got to be a little bit more organization to this and that's what I’m asking CQ (council question) to come back with,” Agostino said.

Administration report is expected to be heard early in the New Year.