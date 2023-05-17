Freighter stuck in the Detroit River

According to the Harbourmaster, the ship Mark W. Barker is stuck in the mud in the Detroit River in front of Reaume Park in Windsor.

“On their way to Milwaukee she (the ship) lost her propulsion and is soft aground off Belle Isle,” Peter Berry tells CTV News.

Berry says the ship was not damaged and hasn’t released any chemicals into the water.

The Mark Barker is loaded with 20,000 tonnes of salt from an American company, according to Berry.

BoatNerd has a Detroit River Live Cam from the Dossin Museum in Detroit.

Berry says there are no injuries and the U.S. Coast Guard is currently assessing the vessel to start drafting a “float plan”.

But first, Berry says they have four ships headed to the Detroit River - “two down-bound and two up-bound” - which they must safely manoeuvre around the Mark Barker before finalizing how to refloat her. The ship named Mark Barker is stuck in mud in front of Reaume Park in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

Berry says they hope to have a plan in place, with the vessel line, some time this morning and then they will work to refloat the Mark Barker.

In the meantime, Berry asks all recreation boaters to stay well away from the Detroit River until the situation is resolved, noting he has not estimated time for when that will be.