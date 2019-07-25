

The Canadian Press





Ontario Premier Doug Ford says former provincial health minister David Caplan has died.

In a tweet this morning, Ford offered condolences to the Liberal politician's family and friends, and thanked him for his service to the province.

Caplan represented the Toronto riding of Don Valley East.

He was first elected in 1997 and served until 2011, when he and several other prominent Liberals chose not to run for re-election.

He was forced out as health minister in 2009 over the eHealth scandal in which millions of dollars went to consultants with government ties, and over expense account abuses.

Many felt Caplan had been treated unfairly, particularly since most of the abuses at the agency took place under his predecessor.