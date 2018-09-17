

CTV Windsor





A former Chatham-Kent police officer has been sentenced after admitting to defrauding dozens of people out of thousands of dollars.

Robert Mugridge was sentenced to 90 days in jail to be served on the weekends, followed by three years of probation and 200 hours of community service.

He must also pay the remaining money he owes to complainants, which is $162,000 within 12 years.

Mugridge was initially charged with 47 counts of fraud under $5,000 and three counts of fraud over $5,000 after a 2014 investigation by London police at the request of former Chatham Kent police chief Dennis Poole.

Court heard over a five-year period – from January 2009 to December 2014-- Mugridge fraudulently obtained loans from 46 individuals totaling $247,000.

On Aug. 28, 2017, Mugridge pleaded guilty to a single count of fraud that encompassed several cases of fraud over $5,000.