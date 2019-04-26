

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he believes climate change is among the reasons eastern Ontario homeowners are trying to save their homes from flooding for the second time in three years.

Ford is the rural west end of Ottawa this morning touring flooded areas along the Ottawa River, where officials are warning today's rain storm is going to make water levels rise rapidly over the next few days, likely exceeding the 2017 flood.

Ford says when you see the affected people face-to-face it "just rips your heart out" and that they can't be expected to go through this every single year.

He says he is willing to sit down with the communities to talk about what is needed to protect their homes or offer compensation to move to higher ground, things both Quebec Premier Francois Legault and New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs are looking at as they also deal with flooding in their provinces.

The Ontario government asked for federal help Thursday and Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says that will come, with an announcement later this morning.

Thousands of homes are flooded or surrounded by water along the Ottawa River in eastern Ontario and western Quebec, as well as other parts of Quebec and in New Brunswick.