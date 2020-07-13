WINDSOR, ONT. -- Premier Doug Ford will be visiting Windsor-Essex Thursday and plans to clean-up his hairdo when he does.

Ford has plans to visit Kingsville and Leamington as the last regions to enter Stage 2.

As promised, the premier held off on getting his hair clipped until everyone in the province can he vowed in a news breifing last month.

“I'm standing beside the people of Windsor-Essex,” said Ford at the time. “It's not fair that they can't get a haircut and I can go get one. I'm going to stand with them and I'm not going to go to any patio restaurants either until everyone in this province can go there.”