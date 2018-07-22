

CTV Windsor





The Essex Region Conservation Authority is warning that the soggy weather system and winds affecting the region Sunday mean there could be wave damage and erosion in some areas.

Lakeshore, Tecumseh and the east side of Windsor on Lake St. Clair are some of the areas affected and could see some shoreline flooding.

Elevated water levels may cause shoreline erosion and damage to docks and breakwalls as well.

Children pets and livestock should be kept away from areas affected, officials say.