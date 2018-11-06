

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says the first confirmed case of Influenza A has been reported in Windsor-Essex County.



There were 304 lab-confirmed cases of influenza last year, with the first case being reported on Nov. 8, 2017.



The health unit is reminding everyone that the best way to protect against the influenza virus and lower your risk of flu is to get the flu vaccine.



The health unit cautions that while most people feel healthy, the flu shot has benefits that extend beyond our own immune systems.

If people get the flu shot every year, the likelihood of getting the flu is reduced, and that means people are unlikely to spread the disease to family, friends and into the community.

It is highly recommended that people protect themselves and the ones they love by getting vaccinated. The health unit says the flu vaccine is safe.



The flu vaccine is free for people who work, live or study in Ontario. There are a number of ways for residents to get their influenza vaccine:

-Primary Health Care Providers (contact your doctor

or nurse practitioner)

-Over 90 local Pharmacies in Windsor-Essex County

-A Windsor-Essex County Health Unit community flu clinic to be held Friday, November 16, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the University of Windsor, 401 Sunset Avenue, Windsor, Ontario (C.A.W. Student Centre Commons)

Influenza (the flu) is a virus that causes an infection of the nose, throat and lungs and is easily spread through the air when an infected person talks, coughs or sneezes. The flu virus can also live on surfaces for several hours which can cause you to get sick by touching your nose or eyes after touching a contaminated surface. Symptoms start one to three days after being exposed and individuals with flu can spread the virus before they experience symptoms.



The flu can affect anyone, including those who are healthy, but people at higher risk of serious complications are: young children, babies under 6 months of age (who are unable to get the vaccine)

adults aged 65 and over, pregnant women, those living with a chronic health conditions (such as asthma, bronchitis, diabetes, heart disease).