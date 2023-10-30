WINDSOR
Windsor

    • First-degree murder charge laid by Chatham-Kent police after officers find dead body

    A cop car with the Chatham-Kent Police Service is shown in the file photo. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) A cop car with the Chatham-Kent Police Service is shown in the file photo. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

    An Ontario man has been charged with first-degree murder, following an incident in Wallaceburg.

    Police in Chatham-Kent said they responded to a "medical emergency" Saturday at a home on Elgin Street around 1:40 a.m.

    That's where they found a deceased 64-year-old man with an "apparent injury," officers said.

    Following an investigation into the person's death, a 68-year-old Wallaceburg man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

    He is currently being held pending a bail hearing.

    "Police can confirm this is an isolated incident," said Sgt. Lynette Rosina. "The victim and accused are known to one another. At no time was there a concern for public safety."

    Anyone with information that could aid police in this case is asked to email colea@chatham-kent.ca or call 519-436-6600 ext. 80262.

