

CTV Windsor





Skylar Louise Quiring Abbott is Windsor-Essex's first baby of 2018.

She was born at 2:22 a.m. on New Year's Day and weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces.

"It's kind of surprising. I honestly didn't think I would've been the first one just because there were so many other people," said Skylar's mother Christina Quiring.

Emotions were running high for father Andrew Wallace-Abbott.

"There's a lot of excitement and it was a little bit scary at the beginning and just getting the baby out took a while," he said.

This is the couple's first child and the baby was supposed to have arrived on Dec. 30.

The couple also received a package from Windsor Regional Hospital of a blanket, gift cards and clothing.

Ron Foster, hospital vice-president of public affairs, said it's one of the more special days at the hospital. "It's a happy time. New life comes into the world and we're happy to be a part of that actually."

According to Unicef, around 1,100 babies are born in Canada on New Year's Day.