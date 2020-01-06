Firefighters called to blaze at Wyandotte Street business
Published Monday, January 6, 2020 9:42AM EST Last Updated Monday, January 6, 2020 9:44AM EST
Crews responded to the 3200 block of Wyandotte on Monday, Jan. 6, 2019. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR -- Windsor firefighters were called to a blaze at a business on Wyandotte Street East.
Crews responded to Greco Aluminum Railings Ltd. at 3255 Wyandotte at 8:28 a.m. on Monday.
Police closed Wyandotte between Strabane and Drouillard, but it has since reopened.
No word yet on damages.