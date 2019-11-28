Firefighters battle extreme winds during house fire in Thamesville
Published Thursday, November 28, 2019 1:05PM EST
Crews responded just after 1 a.m. to a house fire on Wallace Street in Thamesville, Ont., on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent Fire / Twitter)
THAMESVILLE, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent firefighters had to battle extreme winds while putting out a fire in Thamesville.
Crews responded just after 1 a.m. to a house fire on Wallace Street.
There were no reported injuries.
Officials say the cause is unknown.