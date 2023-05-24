Fire reported on cargo ship near Pelee Island

Multiple agencies were involved after an engine fire was reported on a cargo ship near Pelee Island Tuesday night.

According to U.S. Coast Guard Sector Great Lakes, the MV Cuyahoga reported the fire while transitioning on Lake Erie.

Coast Guard Air Station Detroit, Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Canadian Coast Guard were all involved in the incident.

The fire was contained and no injuries were reported.

There is no word on what the ship was carrying.

Earlier this evening, MV Cuyahoga reported an engine fire while transiting on #LakeErie IVO #PeleeIsland. #USCG STA Marblehead, AIRSTA Detroit, @ohiodnr, @TowBoatUS and @CoastGuardCAN responded. MV Cuyahoga contained the fire with no injuries. BZ to all involved! #Interagency pic.twitter.com/odbffPSVJs — USCG Great Lakes (@USCGGreatLakes) May 24, 2023

An image shows the Cuyahoga cargo ship near Pelee Island on May 23, 2023. (Source: MarineTraffic.com)