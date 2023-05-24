Fire reported on cargo ship near Pelee Island

The Cuyahoga is seen in this undated photo. (Source: Barry Andersen/MarineTraffic.com) The Cuyahoga is seen in this undated photo. (Source: Barry Andersen/MarineTraffic.com)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver