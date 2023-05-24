Fire reported on cargo ship near Pelee Island
Multiple agencies were involved after an engine fire was reported on a cargo ship near Pelee Island Tuesday night.
According to U.S. Coast Guard Sector Great Lakes, the MV Cuyahoga reported the fire while transitioning on Lake Erie.
Coast Guard Air Station Detroit, Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Canadian Coast Guard were all involved in the incident.
The fire was contained and no injuries were reported.
There is no word on what the ship was carrying.
An image shows the Cuyahoga cargo ship near Pelee Island on May 23, 2023. (Source: MarineTraffic.com)
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada has highest household debt level in G7: CMHC deputy chief economist
Canada has the highest level of household debt in the G7, making its economy vulnerable to a global economic crisis, according to the country's housing agency.
Funeral for mother and child killed in a random stabbing to be held in Edmonton
A funeral is being held today for a mother and her child who were stabbed to death outside an Edmonton school.
Police solve 1975 murder of Montreal teen Sharron Prior after new DNA evidence
The murder of Montreal teenager Sharron Prior has been solved, 48 years later. Biological tests have 100 per cent confirmed that Franklin Maywood Romine, born on April 2, 1946, was the killer that police had been trying to identify for nearly five decades.
Lobster populations remain healthy around the Maritimes, but the numbers are dropping
The federal Fisheries Department has released a series of reports that indicate lobster populations around the Maritimes remain in good shape.
3-year-old who died in Ajax, Ont. drowned in backyard pool, police say
A three-year-old child who died in Ajax, Ont. drowned in a neighbouring backyard pool, police say.
'There's no excuse': An expert's tips for the garbage Canadians get wrong
A sustainability expert showcases some common errors Canadians make when getting rid of waste and offers tips aimed at limit the environmental impact.
Free birth control program creating months-long wait at some B.C. clinics: expert
B.C. is piloting a program aimed at giving free contraceptives to anyone in the province, but the combination of a huge surge in demand and a lack of specialized clinics has created backlogs that are putting some at risk.
$70M Lotto Max winner weeks away from losing out on prize
A $70M Lotto Max jackpot is just weeks away from becoming the biggest lottery prize in Canadian history to go unclaimed.
Woman dies from injuries after being struck by police escort for U.K. royal
The Duchess of Edinburgh expressed her condolences Wednesday after the death of an 81-year-old woman who was struck by a motorcycle that was part of the U.K. royal's police escort.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener woman convicted of child sexual abuse sees another condition for statutory release
A 54-year-old Kitchener woman convicted of sexually abusing a child will face another condition added to the terms of her statutory release.
-
53 people living at three main encampments in Waterloo region: Report
Region of Waterloo staff are providing an update on the three main encampments in the region and revealing the number of people still living at those sites.
-
Man arrested after fireworks shot into crowds of people at Victoria Park: Police
Waterloo regional police have arrested two people and say several more investigations are still ongoing after officers were dispatched to an unsanctioned fireworks display in Kitchener’s Victoria Park on Monday evening.
London
-
Free training announced for auto workers on heels of Stellantis project pause
The Ontario government has announced two projects officials say will help over 360 people land full-time jobs in the province’s growing automotive manufacturing sector.
-
Tow truck towed in east London
In a turn of events, a tow truck was the one being towed away from the scene of traffic infractions.
-
Norwich councillor resigns in protest over flag bylaw
A councillor has resigned in protest after Norwich Township passed a bylaw restricting flags and banners flown on municipal property.
Barrie
-
Barrie's Anne Street bridge to reopen to traffic after months of delays
The highly anticipated Anne Street bridge in Barrie is nearing completion, with an opening date just weeks away.
-
Hwy 11 business heavily damaged after cigarette butt put out in planter sparks flames
Fire officials say a cigarette butt discarded in a planter box caused significant damage to a business in Muskoka overnight on Wednesday.
-
Father of two wins over $109,000 with lottery prize
Most people aren't lucky enough to win a $100,000 lottery prize, but an East Gwillimbury man did it on a Lotto 6/49 quick pick.
Northern Ontario
-
Active investigation at North Bay motel
North Bay police say officers are conducting an active investigation at a local motel Wednesday morning.
-
Man awarded $3.28M after snowmobile trek from North Bay to Quebec ends in tragedy
A man who struck a snow-covered tree stump on a Quebec snowmobile trail has been awarded almost $3.3 million following a lengthy lawsuit.
-
$70M Lotto Max winner weeks away from losing out on prize
A $70M Lotto Max jackpot is just weeks away from becoming the biggest lottery prize in Canadian history to go unclaimed.
Ottawa
-
Burning garbage debate set for city council
City Council is getting set to debate a motion Wednesday that could see staff look at technologies like incineration as a way to reduce garbage in landfill.
-
Pembroke, Ont. residents reeling after long weekend double-homicide
Ontario Provincial Police say autopsies are being performed on the two people who were killed Monday in Pembroke, Ont. in a double homicide that has stunned the community.
-
Canada has highest household debt level in G7: CMHC deputy chief economist
Canada has the highest level of household debt in the G7, making its economy vulnerable to a global economic crisis, according to the country's housing agency.
Toronto
-
3-year-old who died in Ajax, Ont. drowned in backyard pool, police say
A three-year-old child who died in Ajax, Ont. drowned in a neighbouring backyard pool, police say.
-
Canadian actor, musician Samantha Weinstein dies at 28
A Canadian actor and musician who won accolades from an early age is being remembered as an inspiring artist who lived 'the best life' and continued to work even in her final days.
-
1 dead, another injured after shooting in Vaughan
One person is dead and another is in hospital following an early morning shooting at an industrial site in Vaughan.
Montreal
-
West Islanders beware: section of Highway 40 closed as of Saturday
Major roadwork in Montreal's West Island means a section of Highway 40 will be closed from the end of May until December. The eastbound lane of the 40 will be shut down as of May 27 at 8 a.m. between Morgan Boulevard in Baie-D'Urfé and Saint-Charles Boulevard in Kirkland.
-
Montrealer who ran swinger's club in the 90s sentenced 1 year for tax evasion
A Montreal nonprofit that operated a swinger's club in the late 90s has been ordered to pay over $1.4 million in fines for tax evasion. Its sole director, Jean-Paul Labaye, was also sentenced to 12 months in prison, according to Quebec's tax agency (Revenue Quebec).
-
Police solve 1975 murder of Montreal teen Sharron Prior after new DNA evidence
The murder of Montreal teenager Sharron Prior has been solved, 48 years later. Biological tests have 100 per cent confirmed that Franklin Maywood Romine, born on April 2, 1946, was the killer that police had been trying to identify for nearly five decades.
Atlantic
-
Moncton family doctor closing his practice, looking for health-care solutions
A family doctor in Moncton, N.B., who is closing his family practice in a few weeks, is speaking out about challenges within the health-care system.
-
Strike surges on: Halifax school support staff bracing for prolonged walkout
Wednesday will mark two weeks of strike action for school support workers in Halifax.
-
Mattea Roach advances to final of 'Jeopardy Masters' tournament
Toronto trivia titan Mattea Roach has made it to the final round of 'Jeopardy Masters.'
Winnipeg
-
Book ban voted down at Brandon school board meeting
The Brandon School Division will not be removing books with LGBTQ2S+ content
-
Manitoba Crown corporation head ousted after review, board chair says
The chief executive officer of Manitoba's auto insurance Crown corporation was let go on the long weekend after an internal review of his conduct, officials said Tuesday.
-
'We just lost everything': Quail Ridge Apartment residents trying to restart after fire
Several Winnipeg families are looking to rebuild their lives after an apartment fire Friday evening left them with nothing but the clothes on their backs.
Calgary
-
Youth left 'significantly injured' in ditch for nearly 12 hours, RCMP say
Police say they are looking for another driver involved in a crash that left a youth injured and lying in a ditch for nearly 12 hours earlier this month.
-
Zoo welcomes brand new baby zebra
Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo visitors might be lucky to spot a new addition to the facility's African Savannah family.
-
'One of the deciding issues': Health care top of mind in Alberta election campaign
It's one of the key issues at the ballot box in the Alberta election, but the two main rivals vying to run the province's sprawling health system can't agree on the diagnosis, let alone the cure.
Edmonton
-
'One of the deciding issues': Health care top of mind in Alberta election campaign
It's one of the key issues at the ballot box in the Alberta election, but the two main rivals vying to run the province's sprawling health system can't agree on the diagnosis, let alone the cure.
-
Canada has highest household debt level in G7: CMHC deputy chief economist
Canada has the highest level of household debt in the G7, making its economy vulnerable to a global economic crisis, according to the country's housing agency.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Some sun, light wind, no smoke. What's not to like about today?
It's shaping up to be a beautiful late-May day in Edmonton and area.
Vancouver
-
Artificial intelligence and mandated targets: Strategies behind B.C.'s housing push
Housing continues to be a key talking point for the David Eby government, and one of his key lieutenants is prepared to flex his ministerial muscle to encourage, simplify and push municipalities and developers into creating more homes.
-
'There's no excuse': An expert's tips for the garbage Canadians get wrong
A sustainability expert showcases some common errors Canadians make when getting rid of waste and offers tips aimed at limit the environmental impact.
-
Vancouver astronomer gains access to prestigious James Webb Space Telescope for research
Since the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) launched in December 2021, researchers across North America and Europe have been vying for access to it. It took years and a series of failures for Dr. Jeremy Heyl to get his turn.