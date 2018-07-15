Fire causes extensive damage to Leamington food processor
A fire at a Leamington food processor has caused extensive damage.
The Leamington Fire Department responded to a call at Top Line Farms, on the 500 block of Essex Road 18 around 6 p.m. Saturday.
Flames were pouring through a large portion of an outside wall when fire crews arrived.
Fire officials say the blaze appears to have been caused by an improperly discarded cigarette.
They have put an initial damage estimate of $2.3 million on the fire, but say damage to product inside the facility is still being assessed.
The Leamington Fire Department credits the facilities sprinkler system with helping to contain the fire.
Topline Farms markets a variety of hothouse specialty produce.