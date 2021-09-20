Advertisement
Fire causes $500,000 damage in Blenheim
Published Monday, September 20, 2021 11:12AM EDT
Crews responded to the structure fire at 188 Stanley St in Blenheim, Ont., on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Courtesy CK FIre)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent fire officials say estimated loss is $500,000 after a garage/residential fire in Blenheim.
The cause is listed as undetermined.
Crews responded to the structure fire at 188 Stanley St in Blenheim just after 7 p.m. Sunday evening. There were 25 firefighters on scene.
There were no reported injuries.