Fire at industrial plant forces evacuation
Published Saturday, November 30, 2019 11:38AM EST
Tecumseh firefighters are on scene at a blaze at A.P. Plasman in Tecumseh, Ont. on Friday, Nov. 30, 2019. (Gord Bacon / AM800)
WINDSOR -- A small fire ended the shift early at a plant in Tecumseh.
The A.P. Plasman plastic mold injection plant was evacuated as crews arrived to find heavy smoke inside Friday evening.
The sprinkler system helped to quickly knock down the flames.
Everyone evacuated safely and no injuries were reported.
Authorities say machinery caught fire and the inside of the building sustained water damage.