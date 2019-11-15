Fine, jail sentence for Windsor man for dog abuse
Windsor Police Service uniform
Published Friday, November 15, 2019 4:35PM EST
WINDSOR -- A Windsor man was given a jail sentence and fined following a dog abuse incident.
Michael Bernard was seen on surveillance video physically abusing a dog in an elevator at a Riverside apartment building in November, 2017.
Bernard was found guilty of causing distress to an animal and sentenced on Oct. 28 to three days in jail.
He was also given a $500 fine and a handed 10 year ban from owning an animal.
The Executive Director of the Windsor-Essex County Humane Society found the video difficult to watch.
Melanie Coulter says the dog was never found.