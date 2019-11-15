WINDSOR -- A Windsor man was given a jail sentence and fined following a dog abuse incident.

Michael Bernard was seen on surveillance video physically abusing a dog in an elevator at a Riverside apartment building in November, 2017.

Bernard was found guilty of causing distress to an animal and sentenced on Oct. 28 to three days in jail.

He was also given a $500 fine and a handed 10 year ban from owning an animal.

The Executive Director of the Windsor-Essex County Humane Society found the video difficult to watch.

Melanie Coulter says the dog was never found.