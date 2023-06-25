Final 2023 Carrousel of Nations weekend sees inclusion of Ghana and Nigeria
People from the Ghanaian and Nigerian communities of Windsor are celebrating their inclusion in the city's annual multicultural festival.
Following last weekend's addition of Bhutan and Nepal to the Carrousel of Nations, the second weekend saw Ghana and Nigeria represented with their own carrousel villages for the first time in the festival's 45-year history.
For Zule Ankamah, lead organizer for the Ghanian village, being able to show off her home country at this popular event "has been a dream."
"It's a great country with so many resources, but very little is known of Ghana," said Ankamah. "Since last year, I've seen so many people from the Ghanian community move to Windsor from the GTA, particularly Brampton and Oakville."
Among the food served at the Ghanian village, held Saturday at the rear entrance of Zuleeats on Howard Avenue, was jollof rice, kelewele (spicy fried plantains), and suya (smoked spiced meat skewers).
"I'm bringing the taste of Ghana right here so people can try it and see what we've got," Ankamah said. "I want Windsor, Essex County, and Canada as a whole to know what we have there and encourage them to travel and see what Ghana is all about."
At the all-new Nigerian carrousel village, set up at the Nigerian Canadians for Cultural Educational and Economic Progress (NCCEEP) Centre on Saturday and Sunday, visitors were treated to drum circles and cultural dances that they could join.
When asked what Nigerian culture is all about, NCCEEP Executive Director Abiola Afolabi said, "Nigeria has several languages and cultures."
The three things that unify the entire country, she added, are a shared love of food, hospitality, and music.
"Generally, when Nigerians get together, we like to eat ... and we love to dance," said Afolabi. "I would like people who come to this village to walk away knowing that Nigerians just like to enjoy life. We like to be happy."
Representatives of Nigeria participated in the Carrousel of Nations in Windsor on June 25, 2023. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)
