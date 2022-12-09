Fergie Jenkins back in hometown to inaugurate new IBL franchise

Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history: U.S. data

A ruptured pipe dumped enough oil this week into a northeastern Kansas creek to nearly fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool, becoming the largest onshore crude pipeline spill in nine years and surpassing all the previous ones on the same pipeline system combined, according to federal data.

