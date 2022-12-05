‘Ctrl Salt Delete’ and five other winning snowplow names announced in Chatham-Kent

The one and only D-O double G — ‘Scoop Dogg’ is one of six snowplows that will be hitting the streets of Chatham-Kent come winter.

The results are in from Chatham-Kent’s snowplow naming contest with more than 1,600 votes cast and over 30 submissions.

The winning entries are:

Betty Whiteout with 159 votes

Ctrl Salt Delete with 155 votes

Flurrie Jenkins, named for local baseball legend Fergie Jenkins had 150 votes

Harry Plowter with 100

Edward Blizzardhands with 89

Scoop Dogg with 88

Again this year, Chatham-Kent Infrastructure and Engineering Services has partnered with WINMAR Property Restoration to fund the new plow decals.

One plow will be named in each of Chatham-Kent’s six wards.