WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Town of LaSalle is getting $14.8 million from the federal government to protect the community from the damage of flooding and climate change.

Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk and LaSalle mayor Marc Bondy announced the funding on Tuesday.

“With this federal funding we are taking giant strides towards ending flooding in LaSalle,” said Kusmierczyk. “Our government stands with the communities of Lasalle, Windsor and Tecumseh and the thousands of residents across our communities that were affected by the catastrophic flooding. Action is what matters and over the last 24 months, our Government has invested $57.6 million in our region to help end flooding.”

The town is also contributing more than $22 million to the project, with the federal portion coming from the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF).

This project will see the replacement of the current gravity based storm water and sanitary overflow outlets with five new storm water pumping stations and a new sanitary bypass pumping station.

These important upgrades are expected to improve community resilience and reduce the impact of flooding for approximately 30,000 people who live and work in the LaSalle area.

This project is also expected to save $7.63 for every dollar invested in long-term savings on flood-related recovery and replacement costs.